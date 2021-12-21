Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.