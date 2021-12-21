Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.30.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,844,000 after buying an additional 139,936 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.