Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 8%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. 48,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,393,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $27,789,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $21,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

