Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,698,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,797 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

