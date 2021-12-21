Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,823,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

