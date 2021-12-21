Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

