Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

