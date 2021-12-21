Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV):

12/21/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company's pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson's disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. "

12/16/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

