Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.09 and its 200 day moving average is $234.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

