Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,893.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,743.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

