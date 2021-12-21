Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.