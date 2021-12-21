Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter.

NUBD opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $27.00.

