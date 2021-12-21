Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

