Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000.

DSI opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

