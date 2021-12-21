Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,762,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 694,778 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

