Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti Purchases 400,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,923,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,969,446.80.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti bought 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti bought 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.