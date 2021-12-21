Mizuho Begins Coverage on POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

PNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of PNT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

