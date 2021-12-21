MOGU (MOGU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.95. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Get MOGU alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the second quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.