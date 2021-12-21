Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $206.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $163.95 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average is $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.