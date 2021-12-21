MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $540.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00169603 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,373,337 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.