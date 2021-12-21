Morgan Stanley Increases PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $11.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

