Morgan Stanley Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $76.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.