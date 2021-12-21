Morgan Stanley Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $292.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.83.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $234.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.34. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $236.82. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.