Mosaic Advisors LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

ORCL traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.69. 86,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,463,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

