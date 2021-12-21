MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.