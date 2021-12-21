MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $579.30 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.