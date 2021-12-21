M&T Bank Corp Acquires 55,022 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,022 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 292,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,925,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 154,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.30.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
