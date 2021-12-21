M&T Bank Corp Acquires 55,022 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,022 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 292,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,925,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 154,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

