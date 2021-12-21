M&T Bank Corp Buys 165 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day moving average is $219.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

