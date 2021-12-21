M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.52.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $346.12 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $214.41 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

