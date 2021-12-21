M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

