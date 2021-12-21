M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,046 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 565.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock worth $15,248,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

