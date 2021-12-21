M&T Bank Corp Sells 951 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

