Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 49,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.