Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after purchasing an additional 252,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

