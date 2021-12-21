Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. Navient has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

