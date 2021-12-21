NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

