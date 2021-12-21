NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.86.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

