NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 17.4% Higher This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $1.51 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006701 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

