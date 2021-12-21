Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.