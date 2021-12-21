Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

