Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

