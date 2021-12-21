Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

