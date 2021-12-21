New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

