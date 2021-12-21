New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.06. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

