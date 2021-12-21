New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

