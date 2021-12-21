New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

