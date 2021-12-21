New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,480 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

