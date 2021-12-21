NEXT (NEXT) Price Up 4.2% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $836,923.69 and $2,002.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00324939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

