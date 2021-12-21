NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 377.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.09. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$18.41 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

