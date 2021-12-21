Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 926,305 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after buying an additional 1,039,166 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after buying an additional 1,030,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after buying an additional 430,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

